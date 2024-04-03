Turkmenistan’s TULM Offers Discounts on CASCA+ Corridor

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM) is facilitating imports and expanding rail transportation options. They offer multimodal cargo movement for essential goods entering the country.

TULM highlights their services for cargo originating in Türkiye. They propose a multimodal solution using Etrek station (Balkan province, bordering Iran) – a key logistics hub in Turkmenistan. Cargo from Türkiye arrives at Etrek station by rail and continues onwards to Ashgabat by road.

TULM informs about the following tariffs for transportation through the Etrek station:

Special Rates on CASCA+ Route

In addition to these services, TULM offers preferential rates for shipments along the international CASCA+ corridor from the Black Sea ports of Georgia Poti and Batumi to various cities of Turkmenistan through the International Port of Turkmenbashi.

CASCA+ corridor links countries in the Asia-Pacific region, China, Central Asia (Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan), South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Georgia), Türkiye, and Europe.

3 April 2024

 

 

