Joint Training Held for Turkmen and Uzbek Port Control Groups

A subregional training program for Port Control Group (PCG) members from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was held at the Lebap province Customs authority in Turkmenabad from 26 to 29 March 2024.

This initiative was organized under the framework of the Global Container Control Program (CCP) by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

The training aimed to enhance the theoretical knowledge of PCG members in various areas, including:

profiling and targeting high-risk cargo for inspections, identifying illegal shipments and falsified seals, risk analysis and cargo documentation verification methods.

Participants gained a deeper understanding of the 1972 Customs Convention on Containers through dedicated sessions.

The program also covered topics such as intellectual property rights from a customs perspective, methods used to conceal goods within containers, the WCO Container COMM platform for secure information exchange.

The training included practical exercises where participants improved their skills in targeting and documentation control, profiling based on target selection, physical inspection of selected goods, exchanging preliminary data on individual cargo shipments with partner PCGs. ///nCa, 2 April 2024