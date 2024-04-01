Turkmen Railways had a meeting with the Ambassador of Tajikistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Railway Agency of Turkmenistan (“Turkmendemiryollary”) hosted a meeting on 30 March 2024, with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Vafo Niyatbekzoda.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport. In particular, special attention was paid to increasing the volume of freight traffic between the two countries and stimulating the operation of competitive corridors.

The head of the Railway Transport Agency of Turkmenistan Azat Atamyradov invited railway specialists of Tajikistan, logistics companies and manufacturers to Ashgabat to discuss issues of boosting cargo movement between the two countries.

The parties also noted the growing importance of the international multimodal corridor CASCA+ (“Countries of the Asia-Pacific region-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Europe”).

Ambassador Niyatbekzoda expressed Tajikistan’s interest in the corridor and agreed to explore it further with Tajik railway officials, keeping the Turkmen agency informed.

The possibility of facilitating an online meeting between Turkmen and Tajik railway personnel to discuss the corridor and other collaborative efforts was also proposed.

It should be recalled that on 14-15 September last year, the fifth consultative meeting of the heads of State of Central Asia was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. During the summit, an Agreement was signed on strengthening the interconnectedness of land transport in Central Asia.

The purpose of this document is to ensure a competitive environment in the transport services market in the Central Asian region, including with the participation of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, to create new international multimodal corridors and enhance their efficiency, to facilitate the transportation and transit of goods by land transport. ///nCa, 1 April 2024

 

 

