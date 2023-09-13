DUSHANBE COMMUNIQUE of the First Meeting of Transport Ministers of Central Asian States

(Unofficial translation)

On Wednesday, 13 September, within the framework of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States, the First Meeting of transport ministers of Central Asian states took place, following which the Dushanbe Communique was adopted.

The full text of the document follows.

Heads of ministries and departments of Central Asian States responsible for transport (hereinafter referred to as the Parties),

Guided by the task set by the Heads of Central Asian States to further develop cooperation and realize the large transport and transit potential of the region,

Taking into account the provisions of the Roadmap for the Development of Regional Cooperation for 2022-2024, approved by the Heads of Central Asian States on 21 July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata,

Following the results of the First Meeting of Transport Ministers of Central Asian Countries held on 13 September 2023 in Dushanbe within the framework of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States,

declare the following:

The Parties recognize the important role of transport and logistics in ensuring international trade and interconnectedness between the Central Asian countries as a basis for promoting sustainable trade, economic growth and sustainable development.

The Parties note the importance of addressing current and emerging issues in order to maintain and develop intermodal and multimodal cross-border and transit transport services between the countries of Central Asia, as well as strengthening and expanding supply chain opportunities for the countries of the region through multimodal corridors.

The Parties recognize the need to make extensive use of the possibilities of logistics services of the Central Asian countries to ensure interconnectedness in the field of transport between the States of the region and other countries.

The Parties will strengthen cooperation using bilateral and multilateral platforms aimed at developing and improving integrated transport routes and communications between Central Asian countries and other States.

The Parties will increase the potential of bilateral Working Groups on Transport as an important tool for developing cooperation in the field of transport and logistics in the region.

The Parties will continue to create the necessary conditions for the development of transport and logistics services, the creation of warehouses, production facilities in the countries of Central Asia in order to strengthen trade relations between the states of the region and other countries.

The Parties will continue to promote the development of transport and logistics services, as well as production facilities in the countries of Central Asia, in order to strengthen trade ties between the states of the region and other countries.

Signed by:

For the Republic of Kazakhstan: Marat Karabayev

For the Kyrgyz Republic:

For the Republic of Tajikistan: Azim Ibrohim

For Turkmenistan: Mammetkhan Chakiyev

For the Republic of Uzbekistan: Ilham Makhkamov

Dushanbe, 13 September 2023

///Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, 13 September 2023

#transport, #logistics, #Central Asia, #Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Uzbekistan #consultative_meeting_of_the_heads_of_the_Central_Asian_States