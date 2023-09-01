News Central Asia (nCa)

Home » Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states

On 31 August 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin had a telephone conversation.

“The schedule of upcoming visits at the highest and high levels was discussed, in particular, preparations for the meeting of foreign ministers of the format of the Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, as well as preparations for the high-level Summits to be held on 14-15 September this year in Dushanbe,” the Tajik Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministers also touched upon the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The upcoming Consultative Meeting in Dushanbe is expected to adopt a number of documents, including a joint statement of the heads of state. On the same days, Dushanbe will host about 16 sides events and a Summit of the heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.  ///nCa, 1 September 2023

 

 

