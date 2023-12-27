Istanbul meeting paves the way for the development of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye multimodal transport corridor

The first meeting of the railway administrations of the participating countries of the multimodal transport corridor Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye was held in Istanbul, where important issues related to the development of this transport route were discussed, the Information and Analytical Media Center of Uzbekistan Temir Yullari (Uzbek Railways) reports.

The key to unlocking this corridor’s potential lies in competitive pricing. The meeting emphasized the need for affordable and attractive tariffs to drive up cargo volumes.

During the meeting, a corresponding Protocol was inked between the railway administrations of the participating countries. This document signifies a shared commitment to the project’s success and outlines a framework for future collaboration.

The protocol on the formation of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye transport corridor was signed on the sidelines of the 12th meeting of Ministers of Transport of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation in November this year. This corridor is an important element of the development of transport infrastructure and trade relations between the countries of the region.

“The development of this multimodal transport route will contribute to strengthening economic ties and expanding trade potential between Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye. It will also improve the accessibility and efficiency of transport in the region and contribute to the development of the economy and strengthen cooperation between the countries,” Uzbekistan Railways emphasizes. ///nCa, 27 December 2023