Turkmen and Tajik FMs discussed preparations for the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan

On 8 March 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks in Dushanbe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

Special emphasis was placed on the preparation of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan scheduled for the first half of April 2023.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed in detail topical issues of Tajik-Turkmen relations in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas, exchanged views on the interaction of the two countries within the framework of regional and international organizations.

The foreign ministers also discussed the issues of preparation for the Fifth Anniversary Consultation Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Dushanbe in September 2023 and the next summit of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Meredov is accompanied by the officials of the Central Bank, the Ministry of Education, the Agency for Transport and Communications, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other departments. ///nCa, 9 March 2023 [photo credit – MFA Tajikistan]