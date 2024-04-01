News Central Asia (nCa)

CIS Border Chiefs met in Uzbekistan to address Central Asian security challenges

On 28 March 2024, Khiva, Uzbekistan hosted the 8th regional meeting of heads of border agencies from CIS member states, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

The event was attended by delegations of the border agencies of Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Coordination Service of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS countries. Delegations from the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure also participated as invited guests.

The meeting addressed the complex security challenges and threats posed by modern geopolitical factors at the external borders of Central Asian CIS member states.

The joint measures to counter these threats were a key point of discussion.

Participants called the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops as a successful platform for developing and implementing joint approaches to pressing border security issues.

The importance of further developing and solidifying border cooperation among CIS member states was emphasized. Discussions highlighted the potential for the Council to maximize its role in fostering multilateral cooperation on border security matters. ///nCa, 1 April 2024

 

 

