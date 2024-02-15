Central Asian Representatives, EU Discuss Afghanistan’s Socio-Economic, Security Challenges

On 14 February 2024, Bishkek hosted the 5th meeting of special representatives from Central Asian states and the European Union on Afghanistan. Key participants included UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Rosa Otumbayeva, the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, and the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, as well as representatives from Central Asian countries. .

The Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov.

Experts exchanged views on Afghanistan’s current socio-economic and humanitarian situation, including ongoing security concerns. Discussions explored effective ways to engage with the Taliban government.

It was also noted that the fourth meeting of this format was successfully held in Ashgabat on 25-26 May 2023.

The meeting participants also praised the recent UN report on Afghanistan and expressed support for the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create the post of Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan.

The Bishkek meeting served as a prelude to the UN-led international meeting on Afghanistan in Doha (18-19 February).

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Turkmen delegation met with EU Special Representatives Hakala and Nicklasson. ///nCa, 15 February 2024