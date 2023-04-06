FMs of Russia and Central Asian countries will meet in Samarkand next week

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 14 April 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Central Asia – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The event will discuss promising areas of six-party cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as mechanisms for its effective implementation in line with the decisions of the first Russia-Central Asia summit, held on 14 October 2022 in Astana.

The sides will also compare positions on topical issues of the regional and international agendas.

According to Uzbekistan mass media, Samarkand will also host several other international events next week.

So, on 13 April 2023, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries will be held there. It will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Russia. They will review the current situation in Afghanistan.

On 14 April 2023, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States will bring together the delegations of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the CIS Executive Committee. ///nCa, 6 April 2023

 

