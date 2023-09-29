Uzbekistan Ministry of Defense: Conference of General staff chiefs of the Central and South Asian countries was held in Tashkent

On 27 September 2023, a regular conference of the chiefs of General staffs of the Central and South Asian countries, was held at the Palace of international forum “Uzbekistan” in Tashkent.

At the event chiefs of General staff of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as the commander of the US Central Command took part.

Firstly, members of delegations visited to the “Victory park” memorial complex and laid wreath to the feet of the monument “Hymn of patience”, also, got acquainted with the museum “Glory”. After that they took a photo by their own flag at the Palace of international forums “Uzbekistan”.

Minister of defense of Uzbekistan lieutenant-general Bakhodir Kurbanov and commander of the Central command of US general Michael Kurilla opened conference with their speech.

During the conference issues such as regional security, fight against to terrorism, humanitarian aid and regional stableness were discussed. ///Ministry of defense of Uzbekistan, Information and mass communications department, 27 September 2023