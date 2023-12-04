Environmental Solidarity: Central Asian Countries Unite to Address Shared Challenges

The governments of the Central Asian countries are determined to jointly solve environmental problems, which was demonstrated at the high-level meeting “Solidarity and Unity in the face of the challenges of the triple planetary crisis”, organized on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.

According to the Regional Environmental Center of Central Asia, the meeting was attended by the ministers of the Central Asian countries on ecology and the environment. The event is organized by the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The problem of the triple planetary crisis includes loss of biodiversity, waste pollution and climate change. And the countries of Central Asia may also face these challenges.

The Central Asian region is on the brink of an environmental crisis of unprecedented scale, experts warn. If current trends continue, the region could face a 25% drop in water supply per capita and a 40% decline in crop yields.

The drying up of the Aral Sea is a stark reminder of the region’s environmental fragility. The exposed seabed of the Aral Sea has become a source of massive dust storms that can travel up to 1,000 kilometers, carrying toxic salts with them. These storms pose a major health risk to populations in the region and can also damage agricultural crops and infrastructure.

The Aral Sea has become a vivid example of a transboundary environmental problem, emphasizing the need for a constructive dialogue based on trust and cooperation.

The environmental challenges facing Central Asia are transboundary in nature, requiring a coordinated regional response. The countries of Central Asia have taken some steps in this direction, such as joining the Paris Agreement and making commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kazakhstan undertakes efforts to tackle desertification, land degradation, biodiversity loss, greenhouse gas reduction. The country is planting 2 billion trees. A large-scale network of specially protected natural areas has been created, the area of which is 10.7% of the country’s area.

In Kyrgyzstan, rising temperatures lead to negative phenomena such as drought, uncharacteristic fluctuations in temperature regimes for the seasons, as well as melting glaciers. Moreover, all mountain ranges have hotbeds of climate change impact.

Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov called on the Central Asian countries to unite to voice their position, interests and ideas of the region at various international UN platforms.

According to him, at the current COP28 Conference, the Central Asian countries need to join the mechanism of the newly established fund for compensation of losses and damage. This is a positive tool that can raise funds to the region to compensate for climate change caused damage. To do this, the Central Asian countries need to act in a consolidated manner and be visible in voicing the problems of the region.

Despite contributing a negligible amount to global greenhouse gas emissions, the Central Asian region is bearing the brunt of climate change’s adverse effects. Financially, the loss and damage compensation fund can be a good support on the way to sustainable climate development in the region.

In turn, Zafar Mahmudov, Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia, noted that the Center is ready to implement the initiative to create a Central Asian negotiating Group to participate in the negotiation processes of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties. He expressed hope that such a group would already be working on the negotiation processes at the COP29.

The Pavilion of the Central Asian countries “5 countries – 1 region – 1 voice” was organized by the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia in cooperation with the governments of the Central Asian countries with the financial support of GIZ, OSCE, the World Bank, USAID, the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. ///nCa, 4 December 2023