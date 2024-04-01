Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan met with the head of the parliamentary Turkmen-Kazakh friendship group

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Batyr Rejepov met with the Head of the parliamentary Turkmen-Kazakh friendship group, member of the Committee of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on International Affairs, Defense and Security Izmukhambetov Baktykozha.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of important issues on deepening Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation through the parliaments of the two countries.

In his welcoming speech, Izmukhambetov noted that the high level of cooperation between the two countries reflects a key interstate document – the Strategic Partnership Agreement. At the same time, the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is facilitated by the active development of inter-parliamentary relations.

“I would like to note the successful holding of the First Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian and Russian countries in Ashgabat in May 2022. Kazakhstan fully supports the initiative to launch such an important dialogue. In addition, we are ready to consider the initiative of the Turkmen side to convene an Interparliamentary forum of Central Asian countries and Japan,” Izmukhambetov said.

During the meeting, the issues of organizing the next meeting of the Turkmen-Kazakh interparliamentary friendship group, the participation of the parties in joint events were discussed.

The parties also agreed to promote cross-border cooperation between the neighboring regions of the two countries in trade, economic, fuel and energy, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.///nCa, 1 April 2024