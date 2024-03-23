A Celebration of Spring and Culture: Turkmenistan at the Novruz Exhibition in Bucharest

A joint initiative by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania and embassies from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, along with Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, brought vibrant festivities to Bucharest on 22 March 2024, Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania reports.

This festive exhibition marked the International Day of Novruz, a celebration of spring, nature’s awakening, and the values of peace, harmony, good neighborliness, and friendship.

The event attracted a remarkable audience, including heads and staff of diplomatic missions in Romania, international organizations, representatives from Romanian ministries, cultural figures, Turkmen and foreign students, residents, and guests of Romania.

Following welcoming remarks by Diana Bachuna, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture of Romania, and introductions by the ambassadors of participating countries and the Museum Director, Paulina Popoiou, a concert started.

The Turkmen delegation captivated the audience with a performance of traditional music and folklore works on the dutar. The vibrant energy continued with a performance of the “Kushtdepdi,” a lively Turkmen folk dance.

A central attraction was the national exhibition showcasing the participating countries’ cultural heritage and economic achievements. The Turkmen stand displayed elements of its rich heritage, featuring national costumes, traditional handicrafts and embroideries, exquisite carpets, and musical instruments.

A photo exhibit highlighted Turkmenistan’s history, cultural traditions, and the spirit of its people.

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore scientific works by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, alongside informative materials about the country.

The event’s highlight was the “Novruz Cuisine” section, showcasing a delightful array of national dishes from all participating countries.

The celebration of Novruz serves as a powerful reminder of this holiday’s enduring significance across cultures and generations. It continues to be a vibrant source of joy, beauty, and unity, promoting friendship, brotherhood, and a shared vision of progress.///nCa, 23 March 2024