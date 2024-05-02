Turkmen Scientists Develop New Methods for Lactose Production

Turkmenistan’s Academy of Sciences is making strides in lactose production. Researchers at the Technology Center’s biotechnology lab are investigating new applications for whey, a by-product of cheesemaking, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This research focuses on utilizing whey in a sustainable and innovative way through bionanotechnology. Scientists say lactose and other whey components hold significant potential.

While patented methods for lactose production exist, Turkmen researchers aim to develop entirely new, more efficient processes. They’ve already completed research to achieve a high-quality product with minimal production time on waste-free basis.

Lactose, a crucial carbohydrate found in milk, whey, and other dairy products, plays a vital role in human and animal health. It promotes beneficial gut bacteria, supports metabolism, and aids in mineral absorption.

Beyond its role in food, lactose has diverse industrial applications. It’s used in microbiology, animal feed production, vitamin creation, and various food products.

Furthermore, lactose finds use in pharmaceuticals (tablets and powders), modern biotechnology, diabetic products, dietary supplements, and animal vitamin supplements. It even plays a role in creating microbiological media. ///nCa, 2 May 2024