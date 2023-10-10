Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with Turkish businessman Ahmet Çalik

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Turkish businessman Ahmet Çalik, Chairman of the Board of Çalik Holding, on Monday, 9 Oct 2023.

Çalik Holding is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the construction industry. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the state of the work carried out by Turkish partners and promising areas for further cooperation.

Çalik reported on the progress of construction of facilities in Turkmenistan, noting that work on new buildings is being carried out at an accelerated pace in accordance with a specially developed plan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov praised the great contribution of Turkish partners to the development of the Turkmen economy, and in particular Çalik Holding, which has carried out the construction of a number of healthcare and energy facilities in Turkmenistan.

Çalik confirmed the readiness of Çalik Holding to participate in the further implementation of comprehensive programs and joint projects of international importance deployed in Turkmenistan.

Noting that the GAP Inşaat company is currently building modern health care centers in Ashgabat, he also assured that all work will be performed at a high quality level and the facilities will be put into operation on time.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that along with the impeccable quality of the works and their timely completion, the key criterion is strict compliance with environmental standards and environmental protection requirements in accordance with international standards. ///nCa, 10 October 2023