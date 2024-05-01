Netherlands and Turkmenistan starts football cooperation

Today, on 1 May 2024, the first video meeting between the Football Federation of Turkmenistan and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) took place.

Acting Chairman of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan (FFT) Guvanchmukhamed Ovekov, Head Coach of the national team Mergen Orazov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov joined the meeting from the Turkmen side.

The Dutch side was represented by Gijs de Jong, the Secretary General of the Royal Dutch Football Association for International Relations, and Michael van der Stare, the director of KNVB for the training of international coaches.

The first contact marks the beginning of a promising dialogue aimed at strengthening football relations between the two countries.

The main points of the discussion:

Establishing a permanent dialogue:

The sides expressed interest in establishing a productive and continuous dialogue. They recognized the importance and necessity of regular communication for the development of bilateral relations in football.

Mutual visits:

The Dutch side expressed its willingness and desire to visit Turkmenistan. They are interested in exploring opportunities for cooperation on the spot, including potential joint projects on football infrastructure and training. The parties also noted that the joint projects will also include visits of Turkmen delegations to the Netherlands.

Coach training and development:

A significant part of the discussion was devoted to the development of coaches’ skills. Both federations see great value in sharing knowledge and resources to improve the quality of football training in Turkmenistan.

Exchange programs and training sessions:

The possibilities of organizing exchange programs for players and training sessions with Dutch experts were discussed. Such initiatives are vital to raise the standards of football in Turkmenistan and to promote mutual understanding between the two football communities.

Memorandum of Understanding:

As a first step towards formalizing cooperation, the Turkmen side proposed the development of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Federation and the KNVB. This document will outline the joint goals and set the framework for future joint projects.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides confirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in the field of football. The proposed memorandum and future visits should pave the way for a fruitful partnership that can significantly benefit the football community of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)