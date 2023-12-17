Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan visited Afghanistan

On 16-17 December 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov paid a working trip to Afghanistan, Herat province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Petroleum and Mines Shahabuddin Delawar and Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, a number of issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas were discussed.

In particular, the parties discussed the current state of implementation of the following projects:

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas Pipeline project

Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Power Transmission Line (TAP) project

Afghanistan Railway Infrastructure Expansion Project.

The foreign ministers and the delegations visited energy and transport facilities, the construction of which is carried out by Turkmen and Afghan companies.///nCa, 17 December 2023