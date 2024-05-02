President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader congratulated the famous diplomat Chinar Rustemova on her anniversary

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed congratulations to Chinar Rustemova on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

Rustemova, a distinguished figure in Turkmenistan, holds the titles of Hero of Turkmenistan, Honored Diplomat, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences, and currently serves as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO.

“Your dedicated, selfless, and exemplary work as a skilled diplomat has significantly contributed to our nation’s prosperity and international standing,” reads the congratulatory message from the president. “Through your efforts, Turkmenistan has fostered strong relationships with foreign countries based on friendship, goodwill, and mutual benefit.”

The message further highlights Rustemova’s diplomatic expertise, and her leadership qualities. It commends her dedication and commitment to fulfilling her responsibilities.

Rustemova assumed the post of the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO in 2018. Between 2013 and 2018, she served as Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to China (concurrently in North Korea, Mongolia, and Vietnam). In 2021, she received the title of Hero of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 2 May 2024