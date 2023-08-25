Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine discussed issues of bilateral relations



On Thursday, 24 August 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Riyadh al-Maliki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, TDH reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Maliki conveyed to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov an invitation from President Mahmoud Abbas to pay a visit to Palestine.

The Minister stressed that his country is interested in strengthening a fruitful dialogue with Turkmenistan, which has a glorious history and has gained high international prestige today with its peace-loving policy and creative initiatives.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay a visit to Palestine.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of political and diplomatic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Palestine, which is based on friendship, trust, and mutual respect.

As noted, the similarity of the parties’ positions on key issues on the global agenda, such as ensuring universal peace and sustainable development, creates favorable conditions for expanding and strengthening bilateral partnership.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed sincere gratitude to the Palestinian side for supporting the initiatives put forward by the neutral Turkmenistan in the international arena.

The focus was on the broad opportunities for establishing long-term, mutually beneficial economic relations. It was emphasized that the priority is to expand productive trade and economic cooperation, and to establish direct contacts between businesses and entrepreneurs from both countries.

The main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Palestine include the petrochemical and textile sectors, agriculture and processing industries, the export of various food products, and digital technologies.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Riyadh al-Maliki noted the importance of deepening partnership in the field of culture, science, education, art. ///nCa, 25 August 2023

