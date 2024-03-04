After the address at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 1 March 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov answered journalists’ questions.

Here is a corresponding passage from TDH report:

Prospects of gas supplies to Türkiye

Answering a question from Yusuf Erem, a correspondent of the TRT World TV channel of the State Television and Radio Company of Türkiye, regarding the development of international cooperation in the energy sector in terms of diversifying energy supply routes, Arkadag noted that, as is known, Turkmenistan ranks 4th in the world in terms of natural gas reserves. The reserves of the largest gas field Galkynysh, according to the latest audit, amount to over 27 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that the UN General Assembly has adopted a number of relevant Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan exports its gas to many countries. At the same time, it was noted that in the energy partnership, an important criterion is the balance between producers, consumers and transit countries.

By implementing a foreign policy course based on the principle of “open doors”, Turkmenistan has an impressive potential for the supply of gas in different directions. In this regard, he said that relevant documents were signed during the current visit. It was also noted that Turkmenistan has opportunities for processing and exporting natural gas. The production of mineral fertilizers, environmentally friendly fuels, and polypropylene products has been established. The development of the national fuel and energy industry is carried out through diversification.

Touching upon the legal aspect of energy exports, the National Leader of the Turkmen people recalled that in 2018 the International Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was adopted. In this context, Arkadag noted the availability of opportunities for the transportation of Turkmen gas to Türkiye through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan.

Transport

Further, Dilara Hamit, a correspondent of the Anadolu News Agency, asked about the prospects of expansion of international cooperation in the transport and communication sphere.

Arkadag stressed, the Turkic-speaking states will provide all possible assistance to the fraternal people of Afghanistan. In this regard, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye have agreed on the implementation of relevant projects.

Turkmenistan is located along the route of the ancient Great Silk Road. Today we are building modern roads and railways, developing sea and air routes, and implementing projects of not only regional but also international importance, he said. The examples are the projects of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar and Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran transport and transit corridor.

In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the North–South direction. It was also noted that communications between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku are maintained. At the same time, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport has a huge potential for carrying out large volumes of cargo transportation.

The UN General Assembly adopted a number of Resolutions proposed by Turkmenistan on transport. The construction of roads contributes not only to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, but also, most importantly, to the strengthening of friendship relations between states and peoples. This is what Turkmenistan sees as its goal, said Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan’s OTS membership prospects

Salim Ezer, Editor-in-chief of the international journal TURKSOY of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, noting that Turkmenistan currently has observer status in the Organization of Turkic States and carries out active activities within its framework. He asked Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov about perspective on the timeline for Turkmenistan’s full membership in the OTS.

Noting the common roots of the Turkic peoples, who originate from the Oghuz, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that this year is significant for Turkmenistan. This year, held under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, marks the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker.

Grand celebrations will be organized in honor of the anniversary date. A summit dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi will be held, where President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed a desire to participate. Speaking about this, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted that perhaps at this Summit Turkmenistan will become a member of the Organization of Turkic States. ///nCa, 4 March 2024