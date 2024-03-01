Erdogan Awarded “Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan” Title, Turkmenistan and Türkiye Sign Oil and Gas Cooperation Deals

On Friday, 1 March 2024, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye on the sidelines of the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, regional and global issues, according to press-service of Turkish President.

Ahead of the meeting, President Erdoğan was awarded the title of “Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan” and a caftan was presented as a gift by Turkmenistan on the occasion of his birthday.

Following the negotiations, the sides signed three documents, including:

• Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation on the Enhancing of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas

• Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Oil and Natural Gas

• Memorandum of Understanding between Turkmenistan Airlines and the Turkish Aeronautical Association University.



///nCa, 1 March 2024 [photo credit – official website of President of Türkiye]