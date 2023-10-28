Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan–Türkiye trilateral working group is working hard on the issues of Turkmen gas supplies to Türkiye, Ambassador Togan Oral says

On Saturday, 28 October 2023, Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Togan Oral held a briefing for local and foreign media accredited in Ashgabat.

During the briefing, the Ambassador gave an overview of the outcomes of the official visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Türkiye.

At the end of the briefing, a correspondent for the Russian news agency TASS asked the Ambassador about the prospects and possible volumes of Turkmen gas supplies to Türkiye through Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador replied as follows: (slightly paraphrased answer as translated by interpreter from the Turkish language)

This issue was discussed at the recent talks between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a narrow format.

Regarding volumes, this issue is subject to discussion by the parties.

[Ambassador mentioned such a gas transport corridor as Azerbaijan – Georgia – Türkiye – Italy].

Last year, the summit of the heads of Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan was held. Following the summit, it was decided to set a working group. Now this group is working hard on the project of supplying Turkmen energy sources to Türkiye. The volumes of supplies had yet to be determined.

Turkmenistan has rich energy resources and deposits. But it is the working group that should discuss the technical aspects of supplies, including what volumes of gas the infrastructure of Turkmenistan will allow to transport to another country.

In turn, Türkiye is ready to accept large volumes of gas. The country already accepts about 60-70 billion cubic meters from various sources, but the main supplier is Russia.

Türkiye, as an industrially developed country, can accept large volumes of electricity and gas. Türkiye is ready to discuss gas supplies and also wants to receive gas from Turkmenistan.

Türkiye acquires gas not only for its own consumption, but also as part of its strive to become a gas hub. ///nCa, 28 October 2023

