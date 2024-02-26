Leadership of Turkmenistan congratulates the President of Türkiye on his 70th birthday – Erdogan awarded the title of Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on the occasion of his 70th birthday, noting that the Turkish leader enjoys “great respect in Turkmenistan as a true friend, wise and far-sighted statesman.”

In his message, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that “one of the important directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the consistent development and strengthening of strategic and long-term relations with the Republic of Türkiye in various directions.”

He underscored the importance of “One nation – two states” principle, guiding coordinated actions on both bilateral and international levels.

Recognizing Türkiye’s economic importance, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted its position as one of Turkmenistan’s largest foreign trade partners. He praised Turkish companies’ contributions to diversifying the Turkmen economy and implementing social projects.

As a token of appreciation, Berdimuhamedov announced awarding Erdogan the honorary title of “Hormatly il ýaşulusy” (Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan) for his significant contributions to strengthening Turkmen-Turkish relations.

The National leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also sent greetings, acknowledging Türkiye’s progress under Erdogan’s leadership. “Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Türkiye is achieving socio-economic progress and plays an important role in the international arena in ensuring peace and security. I consider it worthy to note your personal contribution to the consistent development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye,” Arkadag stressed.

In 2021 honor, Erdogan was awarded the Order of Turkmenistan “Hyzmatdaşlygy ösdürmäge goşan goşandy üçin” (“For contribution to the development of cooperation”). ///nCa, 26 February 2024