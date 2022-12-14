Erdogan: Hope that Turkmen gas will soon begin to flow to Türkiye through the Caspian Sea

The trilateral summit of Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan is about to start in Turkmen Awaza in a few hours.

Energy and transport connectivity are among the top themes of the summit’s agenda.

The Turkish leader noted that one of the priority areas of dialogue with Baku and Ashgabat is the energy sector. “I hope that Turkmen gas will soon begin to flow to Türkiye through the Caspian Sea,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a briefing before flying to Turkmenistan on Tuesday night, according to Anadolu.

According to him, the agenda of trilateral talks in Turkmenistan also includes the topic of trade.

Ankara is making every effort to develop cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries, including fraternal Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, he added.

He told about the plans to discuss regional and international processes in Awaza with colleagues from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

“We plan to sign various documents designed to strengthen the legal framework for interstate cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Our main goal is to contribute to the prosperity and security of not only the three countries, but the region as a whole. We will strengthen cooperation and do our best to make the current century the “age of the Turks,” the Turkish leader said. ///nCa, 14 December 2022