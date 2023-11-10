News Central Asia (nCa)

Strengthening Environmental Cooperation: Turkmenistan and IUCN Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in sustainable management of natural resources, biodiversity protection, and other areas.

The MoU was signed through diplomatic channels, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Germany.

The signing of the MoU is a significant step forward for environmental cooperation between Turkmenistan and IUCN.

IUCN is the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network, with over 1,400 Member organisations and 15,000 experts in over 160 countries. IUCN’s expertise and global reach will be invaluable to Turkmenistan as it works to protect natural environment and promote sustainable development.

Turkmenistan is occupied by deserts (80%) and forests (20%), possesses a significant level of endemic biodiversity, and one of the global centers of genetic diversity.

In September this year, Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, the unique landscape shared by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan,  was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, following IUCN’s advice. ///nCa, 10 November 2023

