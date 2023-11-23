Turkmen-Türkiye cooperation on the pages of the Türkiye press

Today, carrying out close interaction on the world stage, Turkmenistan and Türkiye demonstrate similar or largely similar positions on current regional and global issues. Cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is recognized in the world as an important tool for maintaining mutual understanding between peoples and creating a favorable climate for their political and economic interaction.

In this context, the current high level of interaction between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye was achieved thanks to the steadily growing mutual desire of the two fraternal states to deepen sincere and trusting dialogue, filling it with new content in the spirit of the times and progressive changes.

These words were confirmed by the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Türkiye on October 25-26 of this year. In Ankara City, the head of the Turkmen state took part in the opening of the Turkmen-Turkish business forum and held negotiations with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which resulted in the signing of 13 documents in various fields.

It is important to note that a special issue of the international magazine “İşindetayı” was dedicated to the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Turkey and the results of the negotiations between the heads of the two states that took place during the visit. Also, the visit of the head of Turkmenistan was widely covered by authoritative Turkish publications such as Anadolu Ajansı, TRT Haber, CNN Türk, Pusula, Haber, and many others.

The publications of a friendly country tell about the history of the independence of our state, large-scale achievements in politics, economics, social and legal spheres, science and culture. They published articles on the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

In addition, these publications provide extensive information about the negotiations that took place during the visit to Turkey. The reader’s attention is offered to materials about the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan put forward during the Turkmen- Türkiye business forum.

The publication of these special popular Türkiye publications became another confirmation of the growing interest of the Türkiye community in Turkmenistan, a country of great opportunities, which has both the richest resource and economic potential and a unique historical and cultural heritage. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 23 November 2023