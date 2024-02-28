Turkmen Railways Accelerates Cargo Transit Times

Demiryollary JSC, the state-owned passenger and cargo carrier of the Turkmen railway network, is actively working to improve the efficiency of transit, import, and export cargo transportation through Turkmenistan.

A key focus is on accelerating the movement of transit wagons through the country, and Demiryollary announces significant reductions in travel times achieved in February 2024:

Sarakhs – Farap (Turkmen-Iranian Border – Turkmen-Uzbek border): Reduced from 48 hours to 35 hours

Farap – Sarakhs: Reduced from 48 hours to 17 hours and 38 minutes

Farap – Turkmenbashi (Turkmen-Iranian Border – seaport): Reduced from 72 hours to 50 hours and 30 minutes

Serkhetyaka – Serkhetabat (Turkmen-Kazakh Border – Turkmen-Afghan border): Reduced from 96 hours to 60 hours and 30 minutes

Etrek – Serhetyaka (Turkmen-Iranian Border – Turkmen-Kazakh border): Reduced from 72 hours to 17 hours and 45 minutes

These improvements demonstrate Demiryollary’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency and attractiveness of Turkmenistan as a transit corridor for international cargo.///nCa, 28 February 2024