Iran offers Fast Transit Times on North-South Rail Corridor: 3-5 Days from Turkmenistan to Bandar Abbas

Miad Salehi, Vice-Minister for Roads and Urban development, Director General of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), announced impressive transit times for freight along the North-South corridor through Iran. Speaking at a maritime economy conference in Tehran, he stated that goods move from the Turkmenistan border (Sarakhs) to Bandar Abbas in just 3-5 days.

Salehi emphasized the importance of rail transport and transit for Iran, mentioning its two key railway borders with Turkmenistan – Sarakhs and Incheh Borun. These crossings can serve as gateways for goods headed to China and Russia. Additionally, international cargo transits will benefit from discounts and priority over domestic cargo, boosting their attractiveness.

Salehi identified Iran’s competitive advantages as its rail for intra-territorial scale and maritime for international scale.

He further highlighted improvements in track replacement efficiency, reducing track downtime to less than a day. Furthermore, 300 freight locomotives operate on a daily basis, which can be prioritized for international transit.

The North-South Transport Corridor comprises six rail routes in Iran, including two each in the east, west, and north. Additionally, two eastern routes near the Caspian Sea are already operational, facilitating cargo movement from the Persian Gulf (Bandar Abbas) to Sarakhs and Incheh Borun. On the western Caspian coast, the port of Amirabad is also connected to the railway network. ///nCa, 13 February 2024

 

 

 

