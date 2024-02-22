Turkmen Deputy FM met with Iranian counterpart

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov met with Ali Bagheri, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs on Wednesday, 22 February 2024, in Tehran.

According to Iranian foreign ministry, Bagheri and Kurbanov discussed the latest state of bilateral ties between the two countries and their cooperation and future plans.

They also exchanged views over regional and international developments.

The sides underlined the need for Iran and Turkmenistan to continue their consultations. ///nCa, 22 February 2024 [photo credit – MFA Iran]