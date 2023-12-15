Celebrating Shared Heritage: Turkmen-Iranian Art Exhibition in Mary

A vibrant tapestry of culture unfolded in Mary, Turkmenistan, on 14 December, as the joint exhibition of decorative, applied and mosaic art from Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran officially opened. This event, echoing the long-standing good-neighborliness between the two nations, marked another step towards strengthening their multifaceted ties, TDH reports.

The grand opening at the Mary region’s Historical Museum brought together representatives from the Turkmen Ministry of Culture, relevant institutions, the public, media, and esteemed figures from both countries’ artistic circles.

The Iranian delegation, comprised of creative teams and masters of folk crafts, mosaic, and decorative arts, showcased their talent and heritage alongside their Turkmen counterparts.

Ambassador of iran to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani and Cultural Attache Navid Rasuli, emphasized the exhibition’s aim: to nurture friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Iran, bound by a rich history of shared values.

The exhibition blossomed into a kaleidoscope of artistic expression. Delicate ceramics and sculptures, alongside paintings and textiles, brought to life the creative spirit of both nations. Visitors marveled at the exquisite hand-painted minakari tableware and intricate hatamkari mosaic works, each piece a testament to the artistic legacy of Iran.

Beyond the captivating displays, the exhibition offered a deeper dive into Iranian culture through a mosaic art masterclass.

On the sidelines of visit to Turkmenistan, Iranian delegation toured the historic Nisa reserve. A visit to the historical and cultural state reserve Ancient Merv and sightseeing of Ashgabat will also be organized. ///nCa, 15 December 2023 (Photo credit – TDH)