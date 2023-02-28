Turkmen FM met with his Kazakhstan counterpart

On Monday, 27 February, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi. The meeting took place in Astana, within the framework of the upcoming C5+1 meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and the USA.

The sides discussed the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of trade, transport, logistics and energy, in a traditionally friendly and constructive manner, the MFA Kazakhstan said in a press release.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest levels aimed at comprehensively strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

A thorough discussion of pressing topics on the regional and global agenda also took place during the meeting. The sides have indicated interest in enhancing cooperation in the international arena. ///nCa, 28 February 2023