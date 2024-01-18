Turkmen-Iranian Border Meeting Seeks to Bolster Trade and Efficiency

Representatives from Turkmenistan and Iran convened at the Artyk customs post in Akhal province on 16 January 2024, to discuss enhancing trade and streamlining border procedures.

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reported on the meeting, aimed at improving cross-border traffic through the Artyk-Lotfabad checkpoints.

Leading the delegations were A.Niyazov, Head of the Customs Control Department of the Turkmen State Customs Service, and Korban Karimi, Head of the Iranian Lotfabad customs post. Their discussions focused on several key areas:

Boosting road freight transportation;

Extending customs operating hours;

Streamlining visa procedures for truck drivers;

Expediting cargo inspection. This would minimize wait times and expedite cargo movement.

Discussions also touched upon the need for repairs to the Iranian section of the road connecting the customs posts.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on all points, showcasing a common desire for continued collaboration.

The Turkmen delegation comprised representatives from various agencies, including customs, migration, border services, transportation authorities, and transport inspection services. The Turkmen Consul General in Iran (Mashad) and foreign ministry’s a representative in the Akhal province joined the meeting. ///nCa, 18 January 2024