Iran and Turkmen FMs hold phone conversation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkmen counterpart Raşit Meredow held a telephone conversation last evening during which they discussed bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat as well as regional developments.

Amirabdollahian congratulated Meredow on the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

He then pointed to cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, describing transit and transfer of Turkmenistan’s gas through Iranian soil as important.

The Turkmen foreign minister for his part referred to the agreement with Iran to holding a meeting of their joint economic commission in early 2023. He stressed that Turkmenistan has imposed no bounds on expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meredow also described cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in international bodies like the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Islamic Cooperation Organization as important.

In other remarks, the Turkmen foreign minister once again condemned the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz. Meredow also announced his country’s readiness for cooperation with Iran in fighting terrorism in line with international law. ///MFA Iran, 20 December 2022