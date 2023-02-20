Last week Iranian oil ministry delegation had meetings in Turkmenistan, offered cooperation in several areas

An Iranian delegation led by the Deputy Oil Minister for Engineering, Research, and Technology Vahid-Reza Zeidifard was in Turkmenistan for the 14th special exhibition of Iran in Ashgabat.

The delegation had meetings on the sidelines of the event, exchanging views with the senior officials of the state concern Turkmengaz, state concern Turkmennef, and the state corporation Turkmenhimiya. The meetings took place on 15 February 2023.

The Iranian side presented a number of proposals for cooperation. These include:

Construction of refineries in Turkmenistan

Development of oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan

Supply of high-quality parts and equipment at competitive prices

Zeidifard invited the Turkmen officials to visit Iran to get acquainted with the capabilities of the oil and gas sector of Iran.

nCa reported on 15 February 2023 that Iran was ready to bring fully funded projects to Turkmenistan in any sector to settle the USD 2 billion debt it owes on account of the natural gas purchased from Turkmenistan several years ago:

More than 70 percent of the equipment and items used in the Iranian oil industry are manufactured by domestic producers. Some Iranian companies such as Petropars have the capacity to do mega projects without external funding. /// nCa, 20 February 2023