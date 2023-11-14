President of Turkmenistan Receives Newly Appointed Iranian Ambassador

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Monday, 13 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Iran to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani, who presented his credentials to the head of state, TDH reports.

The Ambassador conveyed Iran’s high regard for the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He emphasized that Turkmenistan’s peacebuilding policy, determined by its status of permanent neutrality, serves as a driving force for strengthening mutually beneficial regional and international cooperation, particularly with its closest neighbors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed priority issues of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on cooperation within the framework of reputable international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

It was noted that Iran remains one of Turkmenistan’s significant partners in the region. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening constructive ties in the fuel and energy, transport and communication sectors, construction, and agriculture.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation stands one of the main areas of Turkmen-Iranian relations, recognizing the shared historical, cultural, and spiritual traditions of the two peoples.

Ambassador Roozbahani underlined his unwavering dedication to further strengthening the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries and elevating them to a qualitatively new, high level. ///nCa, 14 November 2023

 

 

