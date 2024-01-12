Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discuss the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project

In Kabul, the General Executive Officer of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Muhammetmyrat Amanov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Afghanistan Khoja Ovezov, met with the Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Industry says.

The meeting focused on areas crucial for advancing the project, including:

Highlighting the strategic importance of TAPI

Land acquisition

Technical collaboration: Sending a technical team from Turkmenistan to work in Kabul

Laying of groundwork for the start of practical work in Herat.

Delawar called the TAPI project “beneficial not only for Afghanistan, but also for all participating countries”.

He added that the Afghan people “support this great economic project, and the Islamic Emirate is ready for any cooperation in this regard.”

As a result of the meeting, the parties indicated the need to continue holding meetings of the technical teams in order to accelerate work on the project.

At the end of December 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov visited Herat, where he also held meetings with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar and Minister of Industry and Commerce Nuretdin Azizi. One of the points of the negotiations was the discussion of the TAPI project. ///nCa, 12 January 2024