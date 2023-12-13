Afghanistan Power Utility Company and Turkmenistan agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Noor ul-Jihad substation modernization project

The head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan direction of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Myrat Artykov, and the chief executive officer of Afghanistan’s largest energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Muhammad Hanif Hamza, signed a protocol in Kabul on accelerating the implementation of the Herat Noor ul-Jihad substation modernization project, the DABS press service reports.

In this five-day meeting, there was a discussion about providing necessary equipment, expediting the work process, and addressing the demands and considerations of both parties, according to a press release.

At the end of the meeting, the head of DABS expressed gratitude to the representatives of Turkmenistan and stressed the need to accelerate the construction of the Noor ul-Jihad substation.

Earlier, DABS stated that the project to transfer electricity from Turkmenistan to the Herat Noor ul-Jihad substation is an important vital project, as it will solve problems with electricity supply in the northwestern region of the country.

With the completion of the construction of the 500 kV transmission line and the Noor ul-Jihad substation, the volume of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts.

This project worth US$ 3.2 million will be implemented by Turkmenistan and funded by DA Breshna Sherkat. ///nCa, 13 December 2023