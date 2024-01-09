Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Discuss Boosting Torghundi Port Capacity

On 8 January 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Khoja Ovezov, met with the head of the Afghan Railways Administration (ARA), Maulavi Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, in Kabul.

Their discussions centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation in railway connectivity and transit between the two nations.

A key focus of the meeting was enhancing the capacity of the Herat-Torghundi port.

The sides explored possibilities for constructing new hangars and laying sublines within areas identified by the joint Afghan-Turkmenistan Technical Group.

Ambassador Ovezov inquired about securing a designated land plot within Afghanistan to commence practical work, according to ARA press release.

In response, ARA chief Sharafat assured that a committee dispatched to Herat province would determine the suitable site and reach agreement with the Herat governor on pertinent matters.

This meeting builds upon the December visit of a Turkmen delegation, led by Foreign Minister Meredov, to Herat province. Expanding Afghanistan’s railway infrastructure was a prominent agenda item during that visit.

The 173-kilometer Torghundi-Herat railway and the Torghundi dry port play a crucial role in the Lapis Lazuli international transport and transit corridor. This corridor aims to connect Afghanistan with Türkiye and facilitate westward trade. ///nCa, 9 January 2024