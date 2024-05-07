Signs of Recovery: Northern Caspian Sea Sees Rising Water Levels

Positive developments are emerging from the Caspian Sea, particularly in the northern region bordering Kazakhstan. Blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev from Aktau, reports a potential reversal in the water level decline.

“The tide seems to be turning for the Caspian Sea,” Sarsenbayev writes on social media. “Just a year ago, the receding water exposed the shoreline by tens of kilometers. Now, thanks to recent flooding, the water is starting to make its way back.”

This news comes after Kazakhstan’s efforts to channel around 1 billion cubic meters of floodwater into the Caspian Sea. These measures may be contributing to the observed rise in water levels. ///nCa, 7 May 2024