Afghanistan Provides ‘Good Security’ for TAPI Pipeline Project, Says Acting Minister

On Sunday, 3 September 2023, the General Executive Director of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Mukhammetmyrat Amanov met with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, in Kabul, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said in a statement.

The TAPI project CEO provided detailed information about the latest developments within the project. Both sides shared ideas about the start of work.

Delawar welcomed the implementation of TAPI in Afghanistan and stressed: “We want to start work and activities within the framework of this project, because there is good security and all the conditions for the implementation of this project, and the Islamic Emirate will not hesitate to make any effort to implement this project.”

At the end of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of realizing the TAPI gas pipeline project and continuing cooperation.

The meeting was held in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

///nCa, 5 September 2023

#TAPI, #Afghanistan, #Turkmenistan, #gas