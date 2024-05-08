7th meeting of the High-level Working Group on the Caspian Sea convened in Baku

On May 6-7, 2024, the 7th meeting of the High-level Working Group on the Caspian Sea was held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The negotiations were attended by Azerbaijan (head of delegation – S. Sharifov), Iran (head of delegation – A. Jahangiri), Kazakhstan (Head of delegation – Z. Amandzholova), Russia (head of delegation – M. Petrakov) and Turkmenistan (head of delegation – M.Atajanov).

During the meeting, the parties continued to discuss the methodology of conducting direct access lines to the Caspian Sea.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation projects in the Caspian Sea.

The next meeting of the group will be held on June 24-27, 2024 in Iran. ///nCa, 8 May 2024