Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Trade Ties with New Deals

During a recent visit to Herat, Afghanistan, a business delegation from Turkmenistan signed a series of contracts with Afghan entrepreneurs. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan reports that ten contracts and two memoranda of understanding were finalized.

These deals focus on the supply of building materials like steel rods, paints, marble, and various food products.

“This presents a significant opportunity to expand trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan,” remarked Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi at the signing ceremony. “Both sides should capitalize on this fully.”

The three-day visit was led by Nokerguly Ataguliyev, Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. During their stay, the Turkmen delegation toured industrial facilities in Herat province, including marble factories, iron foundries, and paint and varnish production plants.

According to the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, the province’s industrial park has eight hundred operational factories.

Herat’s products, particularly marble, soft drinks, sanitary equipment, food items, and carpets, are exported to a wide range of countries, including the United States, Europe, Central Asia, and Arab countries. ///nCa, 8 May 2024