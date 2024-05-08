Hedef Group from Azerbaijan invites Turkmen schoolchildren for Turkic Integration Olympiad

Turkic Integration Olympiad will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 26-27-28 May 2024.

Olympiad that will be held among schoolchildren from Turkic states and national organizations. Scope of the contest – Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, GKTC, Tatarstan, Crimea, Karachay, Gagauzia, Chuvashistan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Bashkortostan, Altai, Tuva, Sakha Yakutia, Khakassia, Western Thrace, Uyghur, South Azerbaijan, Kirkuk Turks.

The organizers are Target Group (Hedef Group), Education development fund, Atatürk Center, University of Economics. The main organizer is Hedef Group.

The Turkic Integration Olympiad (TIO) aims to make the Turkic people aware of the motto “Unity in language, thought, and work” and unite young people with representatives of brotherly nations through education.

TIO was established on the basis of the Olympiad of Friendship of Subjects (FDO). FDO was founded by Target Publications, a member of the Target Group of Companies since 2009.

Questions are prepared in an integrative format in FDO, which has 13 editions. Thus, the integration of 2-5 subjects is reflected in the conditions and answer options of one question. One of the subjects that will be integrated in each question in TIO will definitely be about the geography, literature, history, culture and common science of the Turkic world.

The Olympics have four main goals:

Support the idea of a common language, alphabet and textbooks of the Turkic peoples; Formation and sharing of common knowledge of high school students in the Turkic world; Establishment of cooperation between the teenagers of the Turkic peoples through TIO; The Turkic peoples should be aware of “unity in work, language, and deed” and make it visible that they have a common culture.

Teams will be formed as follows:

Each team will have a leader; Schoolchildren who have turned 13 on the last day of TIO registration and are no older than 16 will be able to participate. All expenses in Baku belong to the organizers. Students should buy the plane tickets themselves.

Reception, accommodation and departure will be carried out by the organizers. Participants will be accommodated, fed, and toured to historical monuments and tourist places during the Olympiad. After the final, the Turkish World Common Culture Festival will be held.

Details about Olympiad

Olympiad will consist of 20 questions. The assessment will be based on the difficulty level of the questions:

1) 5 easy questions 4 points;

2) 10 average questions 5 points;

3) 5 difficult questions 6 points.

The maximum score is 100. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

Awards:

All participants will be given general information, a t-shirt, a notepad, and a backpack containing writing equipment; The number of prizes for the first, second and third place will be in the ratio of 1:2:3; Special prizes will be given for the questions considered superior; Every participant who did not win the first, second and third place awards will receive an Honorary Award if they get an average score; Each participant and observer will receive a certificate of participation.

Contact: +994772200302

Mail: global@hedefgroup.az

About Hedef Group

The Hedef Group of Companies is an institution, that unites over 10 companies. Hedef operates in the dynamic fields of education, technology, and enlightenment. Their mission is to empower the public through national brands offering a variety of services in these sectors. With a strong commitment to upholding national and human values, Hedef strives for success in the global arena as well. The Group has a team of more than 1,500 dedicated employees.

The following independent companies are united under the name of the Hedef Group of Companies: Hedef CoursesTarget High School, Hedef GlobalTarget Publications, Hedef Creativity Center"Target" printing house, "Balabilga" kindergarten, "KHAN" publishing house, EduhekHome education, "D&B" café, "Kitabevim.az" store chain.