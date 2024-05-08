President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to participate in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow

Today (8 May), President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation. At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, he will participate as an honored guest in the celebrations commemorating the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII) of 1941-1945, the State News Agency TDH reports.

This visit signifies another step towards the continued development of positive relations between Turkmenistan and Russia. These ties have gained renewed momentum and significance in the modern era, TDH says.

The Turkmen people made significant contributions to the overall victory in the war, both on the front lines and at home. 9 May, Victory Day, remains a deeply impactful historical event that unites the peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The traditional participation of president of Turkmenistan in Victory Day celebrations, including this year’s event, holds profound symbolic meaning. It reflects Turkmenistan’s respect for the shared heroism of the liberators, whose memory will forever endure. ///nCa, 8 May 2024