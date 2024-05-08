Ashgabat Celebrates Victory Day with Heartfelt Concert

To commemorate the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII), a concert was held in Ashgabat, jointly organized by the Russian Embassy and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

The National Music and Drama Theater stage became a platform for well-known Turkmen artists to perform songs of the war years. These compositions, imbued with the pain of loss and the enduring spirit of victory, served as a timeless ode to courage and perseverance.

Dovran Shammyev, Mansur Sharipov, Anna Veliakhmedova, and others delivered powerful renditions of classics like “Cranes,” “Katyusha,” and “Victory Day.”

The performance by the Turkmen-Russian Pushkin School “Friendship” children’s choir, led by Farangiz Kazieva, added a particularly touching element to the evening.

Renowned conductor Rasul Klychev led the orchestra throughout the concert, enhancing the emotional impact of the music.

Born amidst the flames of war and the depths of loss, these songs have transcended generations, becoming a cherished part of cultural memory. The concert served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for peace and the enduring legacy of the national feat. ///nCa, 8 May 2024

Here are some photos from the concert and the exhibition organized in the lobby: