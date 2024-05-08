Toprak: From a pioneer in waste paper recycling to a waste-free giant

The Toprak company, specializing in the production of paper and cardboard products, was founded in 1998 and is now a leader in the national pulp and paper industry.

At the beginning of its journey, the company was engaged in the collection and processing of waste paper. Now, this business entity owns four major production facilities and an extensive industrial infrastructure.

It’s noteworthy that the company has successfully implemented the principles of sustainable and waste-free production in its activities.

Thus, Toprak runs a Paper production complex in the village of Yashlyk in the Akhal province. The plant enables the full production of paper products from local raw materials, utilizing agricultural waste and recycled textile production.

In addition, the plant, located in the Ovadan Depe industrial zone of the Akhal province, produces paper from recycled materials. From this paper, a factory in the Buzmein district of Ashgabat manufactures cardboard products, and the cardboard assembly and cutting facility in Mary province fully provides industrial enterprises created in this province with paper containers.

Toprak’s commitment to quality is evident by their ISO certification, guaranteeing products that meet international standards.

British and Indian experts provides consulting services for the modernization of production

At its Yashlyk plant, Toprak launched the popular NowaEco brand, which become popular in Turkmenistan and Europe. The commitment to innovation continues with ongoing modernization efforts (begun in March 2023) that leverage the expertise of British and Indian industry consultants. This collaboration has propelled Toprak to become Turkmenistan’s first exporter of eco-friendly paper products made from agricultural and textile waste, reaching the European Union.

British specialists played a key role in developing and implementing an ambitious plan for producing paper from agricultural plant waste, including cotton.

Toprak has already established a presence in the EU and Southeast Asia, exporting paper products to Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. Their sights are firmly set on further European expansion.

British expertise also played a crucial role in Toprak’s entry into the Western market. Within nine months, they successfully developed high-quality recycled paper with over 85% whiteness, used

mainly for the manufacture of books, sketchbooks, premium business paper and other categories of goods.

Future plans

Toprak has ambitious plans for the future. The company embarks on a two-phased project to expand their production capacity to 20,000 tons of paper annually. This expansion will see 9,000 tons dedicated to exports, while the remaining 11,000 tons be supplied to the domestic market. This project is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs.

To achieve this ambitious target, Toprak ordered equipment from French companies Clextral and La Roche, capable of producing a remarkable 24,000 tons of pulp – the essential raw material for paper production.

Furthermore, Toprak is committed to environmental responsibility. In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and local authorities, they plan to implement a project for collecting and processing agricultural waste during the period between harvests and the next plowing cycle.

This initiative aims to process 240,000 tons of agricultural waste annually. Not only will this significantly reduce waste, but it will also unlock the potential for lignin extraction. Lignin is a valuable material used in the production of cement, asphalt, and even cosmetics.

Toprak recently welcomed representatives from the UNDP and the British and US Embassies. The company showcased their development plan and demonstrated how their operations align with the core principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Looking ahead, Toprak plans to diversify their product portfolio beyond cardboard and kraft paper. They aim to introduce paper packaging solutions designed to replace plastic alternatives, further solidifying their commitment to environmental sustainability. ///nCa, 8 May 2024 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”, photo credit – Instagram account of British Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stephen Conlon)