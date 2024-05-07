Balkan Businessman Experiments with Banana Cultivation

Sherip Ashyrov, an entrepreneur from Turkmenistan’s Balkan province, has achieved a first this year – a successful harvest of bananas.

Two years ago, Ashyrov, based in the Kizilarvat district, embarked on an innovative project: cultivating bananas and lemons.

This fresh idea resonated with the experienced farmer, who involved his family to join the venture. Together, this dedicated team transformed a formerly vacant space into a thriving agricultural hub, which accommodates six greenhouses.

Two of these greenhouses were dedicated specifically to banana cultivation, while the remaining four became lemonaries.

To ensure optimal growing conditions, the greenhouses were equipped with cutting-edge technology: automatic air temperature control, ventilation systems, and irrigation systems. Additionally, the soil was enriched with organic fertilizers to promote plant health.

The efforts paid off. Yearly this year, Ashyrov’s farm had yielded its first harvest of both bananas and lemons. This harvest, totaling up to a ton of vitamin-rich produce, was distributed to markets across the Balkan province.

Sherip Ashyrov’s agricultural endeavors extend beyond bananas and lemons. His farm has a dedicated nursery, where seedlings of various trees – both coniferous and deciduous, including fruit trees – are nurtured.

Furthermore, in the vicinity of Kizilarvat, another greenhouse for tomato cultivation was built on an area of two hectares. To date, 55 tons of “Marvelance” tomatoes have been harvested from one hectare.

Kizilarvat district has long been recognized as the heart of the Balkan province’s agricultural industry, traditionally known for its cotton, wheat, and vegetable crops. A network of farms with pastures for small and large cattle also allowed the creation of enterprises for the processing of wool, sheepskin, and the manufacture of fermented dairy products.

Bananas are cultivated by private entrepreneurs in other provinces as well. “Ferkhar” company has a greenhouse with an area of 1 hectare in the Sakarchaga district of the Mary province, “Khemsaya” in the Kaka district of the Akhal province operates a greenhouse with an area of 5 hectares.

On average, Turkmenistan buys 10,000 tons of bananas annually.///nCa, 7 May 2024 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)