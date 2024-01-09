Humanism is at the core of the Razavi Hospital of Iran

Meisam Fallah Ramezani – International Patients’ Coordinator – Razavi Hospital, Mashhad

Humanism is the Iranian way of life. It is woven into the primary upbringing of every child in Iran. It is also the driving force of all the domestic and foreign relations of Iran.

There will be no exaggeration in saying that humanism is the compass that always guides us.

The Razavi Hospital Complex, the largest medical establishment of its kind in Iran, is a bright example of how the humanism manifests itself in bringing relief and comfort to the mankind.

In making the hospital affordable for patients from all walks of life, we never compromise on the quality of the healthcare facilities and services we offer.

In fact, Razavi hospital is the only hospital which has the honor of Diamonds accredited by the (ACI), one the most important and oldest certificate that is given to hospitals by the Canadian health institute.

During the last few years, the hospital has also achieved the Temos certificate, which is awarded by Germany to hospitals in recognition of the services provided to foreign patients and their health care. The hospital has also achieved the highest ranking given by the Iranian ministry of health in the yearly accreditation.

The hospital is the only medical establishment in Iran fully certified for medical tourism.

The Razavi Hospital is gradually building its capacity and scope, always striving for the best. The hospital complex is expanding on a modular approach, everything connecting smoothly with everything else, providing the patients a holistic experience.

Here are some of the services the Razavi Hospital provides to the local and foreign patients:

The main task of medical sciences begins with the prevention of diseases, and continues with timely diagnosis and treatment. Therefore, prevention or early diagnosis of disease, especially when it has not caused any symptoms, is more important than curing the disease itself, in its advanced stages. The Checkup clinic of Razavi Hospital offers advanced, clinical, diagnostic and laboratory services in accordance with international standards using specialized and sub-specialized physicians in various fields and using the latest medical equipment. The clinic can evaluate the entire body and see its physical health in the least time and costs, and if there is any problem, we cure it quickly and prevent its repercussions in the future.

We provide checkup services in Razavi Hospital in 6 different levels from the basic category to premium services.

We can also provide other specialized services as follows:

Specialized cardiology checkup package

Specialized nephrology(kidney) checkup package

Specialized thyroid checkup package

Specialized cancer screening checkup package

Summary of the procedures in the checkup clinic in Razavi Hospital:

Routine and specialized laboratory tests

Examination of the cardiovascular system

Examination of the digestive system

Special examinations for men

Special examinations for women

Dentistry

Eye exams

Skin exams

Nutrition

psychological guidance

International Patients’ Department (IPD)

This department provides its services to international patients according to international standards. These services include:

Receiving the patient’s medical documents and providing him with free medical advice before the patient’s arrival in Iran.

Hotel reservation

Free airport transfers for patients and their companions

Carrying out all their workup in the Fast Track

Following up their work in the clinic and wards till after they return home

Providing a translator- free of charge- to the patients.

Examination of the Cardiovascular System.

Razavi Hospital owns the new CT Scan 256 slice device, which is considered to be one of the most advanced devices in the field of medical imaging, as it can detect blockages and narrowing of the coronary arteries, and diagnose congenital cardiac diseases and disorders of the arteries; taking the least amount of radiation and time. The rest of our services include cardiac imaging, echocardiography, blood pressure tests, Holter monitoring, etc.

The Central Operating Rooms

Razavi Hospital is a pioneer in the field of Surgery, using the latest world-class equipment under the supervision of the best surgeons and experts in the field of medicine and surgery and it offers the following services: From the basic general surgeries such as appendix removal(appendectomy), laparoscopic surgeries, liposuction, operations on the alveolar and glandular tracts, joint and vertebral transplants, etc. to the most highly advanced surgeries such as pediatric tumor removal, eye injuries, open heart surgery, brain angiography and embolization, cochlear implants etc.

Nuclear Medicine

The Department of Nuclear Medicine in Razavi Hospital relies on the latest and most sophisticated radiographic imaging devices, and its treatment ward is one of the largest and most prepared nuclear medicine departments in Iran and the Middle East region.

It’s our honor that we are the only hospital that offers you, PET SCAN for diagnosing cancer disease even in early stages and producing nuclear medicines in Mashhad.

Dermatology and Skin

The hospital provides cosmetic services for skin safety and wellness, hair transplantation etc. These services include wrinkle removal, Botox injections, and pigmentation removal to maintain the skin’s wellness and health.

Cancer Treatment (Oncology) Department.

Regarding the treatment of cancers, Razavi Hospital has a cyclotron department that produces its own radioactive medicine for tumors treatments, such as prostate and adeno – neuro carcinomas and also for determining the stage of brain cancers, etc.

Royal Ward

This ward offers hoteling-housing services for the patient and their companions, in a cosy environment as it contains a room for the patient, and a separate room for the companions, with 3-course meals. It also has all the necessary equipment to follow up the patient’s condition around the clock under the supervision of our specialized trained nurses.

Dentistry and Orthodontics

A full dental examination is performed in the checkup clinic, in addition to all radiology images, using the latest equipment and the best doctors. It also provides implant services, Orthodontics teeth whitening etc.

IVF (in vitro fertilization)

The infertility treatment department in Razavi Hospital is managed by a group of specialized physician in obstetrics, gynecology and the genitourinary system, who have undergone special courses in the treatment of infertility in Germany and provide services such PGD (Preimplantation genetic diagnosis), embryo sex selection and embryo freezing.

Eye (Ophthalmology Clinic)

Complete eye examinations and operations are performed using the most modern devices, for early detection and treatment of eye lens problems, cataracts, and vascular changes in the retina.

* * *

The Razavi Hospital is always focused on providing the best and cost-effective solutions to the foreign patients. It is a desire driven by humanism and service to the mankind.

Your health and well-being is our top priority.

The phone numbers of the Razavi Hospital: +98-51-36002544 and +98-915-1078331

Address: Khorasan Razavi. Mashhad, Azadi highway, after the bridge Gaem

/// nCa, 9 January 2024