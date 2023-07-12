News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmen doctors performed a complex pediatric surgery using an innovative technique

Turkmen doctors performed a complex pediatric surgery using an innovative technique

By

For the first time in Turkmenistan, the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health (Ashgabat) performed orthopedic surgery using the Pemberton method on 5-years old Atajan Shokhradov from Lebap province, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

The new method was mastered by Turkmen specialists a year ago during the visit to Turkmenistan of Professor Vincent Frimberger from the Dritter Orden clinic in Munich (Germany).

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the Pemberton method, used in complex diseases of the hip joint.

In addition, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship handed over the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health a set of necessary surgical instruments for carrying out orthopedic surgery by the Pemberton method.

These days, specialists of the International Cardiology Center, the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health, together with a new operation, performed 10 cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgical surgeries on children with congenital heart disease, diseases of the musculoskeletal system, and congenital diseases of the central nervous system.

The youngest patient Aimelek Maksadova, from Gazochak, Lebap province, is only three months old. She had a neurosurgical operation, performed at the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection.

The condition of all children after surgical treatment is satisfactory. Young patients are sent under the supervision of family doctors at their place of residence and undergo phased rehabilitation.

All children are under the patronage of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

To date, more than 140 surgeries of varying complexity have been carried out at the expense of the Foundation, over 50 children have undergone medical examinations and various medical supplies have been purchased for them. ///nCa, 12 July 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan]

 

#Turkmenistan, #Gurbanguly_Berdimuhamedov_Charitable_Foundation_for_Assistance_to_Children_in_Need_of_Guardianship, #health_care, #medicine

Related posts:

  1. More than 150 children are undergoing medical treatment at the expense of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation
  2. Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid and doctors to Afghanistan
  3. Turkmenistan: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in need financed 140 surgeries
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health
  5. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation established
  6. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov performed Umrah in Makkah – First foreign visit of the Turkmen leader
  7. A delegation of Russian doctors visited Turkmenistan
  8. UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan expand cooperation to create sustainable health systems
  9. New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO have been identified
  10. Turkmen scientists propose to introduce innovative eco-friendly technology in the production of electricity
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan