Turkmen doctors performed a complex pediatric surgery using an innovative technique

For the first time in Turkmenistan, the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health (Ashgabat) performed orthopedic surgery using the Pemberton method on 5-years old Atajan Shokhradov from Lebap province, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

The new method was mastered by Turkmen specialists a year ago during the visit to Turkmenistan of Professor Vincent Frimberger from the Dritter Orden clinic in Munich (Germany).

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the Pemberton method, used in complex diseases of the hip joint.

In addition, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship handed over the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health a set of necessary surgical instruments for carrying out orthopedic surgery by the Pemberton method.

These days, specialists of the International Cardiology Center, the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health, together with a new operation, performed 10 cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgical surgeries on children with congenital heart disease, diseases of the musculoskeletal system, and congenital diseases of the central nervous system.

The youngest patient Aimelek Maksadova, from Gazochak, Lebap province, is only three months old. She had a neurosurgical operation, performed at the Scientific and Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection.

The condition of all children after surgical treatment is satisfactory. Young patients are sent under the supervision of family doctors at their place of residence and undergo phased rehabilitation.

All children are under the patronage of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

To date, more than 140 surgeries of varying complexity have been carried out at the expense of the Foundation, over 50 children have undergone medical examinations and various medical supplies have been purchased for them. ///nCa, 12 July 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan]

